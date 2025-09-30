OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's Film Inches Close To Hitting 250Cr, Here's Report

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: They Call Him OG continues its unstoppable run at the global box office, smashing past milestones with each passing day. As it enters Day 5, the film shows no signs of slowing down, drawing packed houses and setting new benchmarks across multiple territories. The latest figures reflect the film's strong hold and growing momentum, hinting at a major achievement just around the corner. With the buzz getting louder, OG is fast becoming a defining hit of the year. Keep reading for a detailed look at how the film is performing worldwide.

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG saw a rise of 10 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 5 (Monday). This made the total worldwide box office collection of They Call Him OG stand at Rs. 237.30 crore. Talking about the overseas collection of They Call Him OG, the movie stood at Rs. 60.50 crore.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5 Report

India Net box office collection- Rs. 147.60 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 237.30 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 60.50 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 176.80 Cr

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 18.45 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Total- Rs. 147.6 Cr

They Call Him OG OTT Release Date Update

Following its impressive theatrical run, They Call Him OG is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The film is set to stream on Netflix, which has reportedly secured the rights for all major languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it a true pan-India digital release. Although an official OTT date hasn't been announced yet, reports suggest fans can expect the film to land on the platform sometime in late October 2025, after completing its theatrical window. This update comes from multiple sources including Pratidin Time, Filmibeat, and CineJosh, fueling anticipation among fans eager to rewatch the action-packed drama from home.