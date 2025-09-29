OG Worldwide Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Action Crime Film Grosses Over ₹252 Crore In Four Days

OG Worldwide Box Office Collection: They Call Him OG, the Telugu action crime drama starring Pawan Kalyan, has completed its fourth day in theaters with a reported global gross of over ₹252 crore. According to figures shared by DVV Entertainment on social media, the film has maintained steady earnings across India and overseas during its extended opening weekend. The update comes as the film enters its fifth day of theatrical run on Monday.

The film, written and directed by Sujeeth and produced under the DVV Entertainment banner, features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role of OG, a retired gangster who resurfaces in Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long absence to confront rival crime lord Omi Bhau, played by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. The supporting cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Music is composed by Thaman S, while cinematography is jointly handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, with editing by Naveen Nooli.

Released worldwide on 25 September, the film opened with midweek preview shows before its full-scale release on Thursday. This staggered release strategy helped generate significant early momentum, with the Telugu version contributing the bulk of collections, supplemented by Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada screenings. DVV Entertainment shared a social media post highlighting the milestone, noting the ₹252 crore-plus total in four days, underscoring the film's strong opening performance.

They Call Him OG Enters Weekday Run

They Call Him OG follows Ojas Gambheera, a feared mob boss who reemerges to reclaim his empire and settle old scores. As he confronts both rival gangs and betrayals from within, the film portrays a series of intense underworld conflicts. The film's production involved a large crew, including action directors A Vijay, Peter Hein, and Dhilip Subbarayan, and was shot with high-end technical support, including VFX supervision by Raghav Tammareddy and sound design by Sync Cinema.

Industry observers are now closely watching the weekday performance, as Monday collections are often used to gauge the sustainability of a film's box office run beyond the initial weekend surge. With its release, They Call Him OG has positioned itself as one of the notable Telugu releases of the year, drawing attention from trade analysts and audiences alike.