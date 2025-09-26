OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Film Smashes Records With ₹154 Cr, Beats Coolie & Leo

OG Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Telugu action-crime film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, opened to significant attention worldwide on 25 September 2025. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film reportedly grossed over ₹154 crore globally on its first day, according to a social media update from the production team.

OG Outperforms Coolie, Leo, Jawan, and Animal

According to Hindustan Times, OG has outperformed the opening day collections of recent blockbusters such as Coolie (₹153 crore), Leo (₹143 crore), Jawan (₹128 crore), and Animal (₹116 crore). The report highlights that this marks a significant achievement for Pawan Kalyan, as the film has surpassed the biggest openings of stars including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. OG, however, fell just short of overtaking Prabhas' Salaar (₹158 crore) and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 (₹159 crore). The top three opening day collections remain led by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (₹274 crore), followed by SS Rajamouli's RRR (₹223 crore) and Baahubali 2 (₹215 crore).

Pawan Kalyan's OG With Grand Production Garners Strong Global Opening

They Call Him OG follows the story of Ojas Gambheera, a former Mumbai underworld figure who returns after a decade-long disappearance to confront the reigning crime lord Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The narrative explores shifting loyalties, emerging rivalries, and past betrayals as OG attempts to reclaim his criminal empire. Supporting actors Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj appear in pivotal roles.

The film's technical team includes music by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli. Production design was handled by AS Prakash, while costume design was managed by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh. A large action team, including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, and others, choreographed the stunts.

The worldwide figure indicates strong interest in Pawan Kalyan's latest venture, particularly among fans of the actor and the action-crime genre. The first-day success also brings attention to the film's production scale, which involved multiple cinematographers, extensive stunt coordination, and a sizable creative team. DVV Entertainment shared the box office collection on social media, writing, "OG Erases History", highlighting the strong opening and enthusiasm around the release.

As the day progresses, trade analysts and industry observers will continue monitoring the film's collections across India and overseas markets to gauge the broader commercial impact of They Call Him OG.