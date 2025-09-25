OG Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Pawan To Get His Highest Opener; Will It Cross 100Cr Today? | EXC

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: The much-awaited film, They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, has finally graced the cinemas. This release is significant as it marks Pawan Kalyan's second film this year following Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Additionally, it introduces Emraan Hashmi to Telugu cinema, making his debut with this movie. Their on-screen confrontation is a major attraction in this gangster crime action drama, crafted by Sujeeth. Besides the lead actors, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

They Call Him OG's narrative focuses on themes of power struggles and revenge within the criminal underworld. The plot revolves around Ojas Gambheera, a gangster played by Pawan Kalyan. After a decade away from Mumbai, he returns with a mission to overthrow another crime boss, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. To note, They Call Him OG marks Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's first collaboration. The anticipation surrounding They Call Him OG has been immense and there have been endless speculations about how it fare at the worldwide box office.

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that They Call Him OG is expected to mint around Rs 80cr gross at the worldwide box office on day 1 (first Thursday)

They Call Him OG To Record Pawan Kalyan's Highest Worldwide Opener

If the prediction turned out to be true, They Call Him OG is likely to record the highest worldwide opener for a Telugu film. This isn't all. They Call Him OG is expected to become Pawan Kalyan's highest worldwide opener as well.

Meanwhile, They Call Him OG is expected to make an opening day collection of Rs 60cr (including paid reviews) and is expected to become Pawan Kalyan's highest opener in India and also the highest Telugu opener of 2025.