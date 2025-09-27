OG Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Sees 80% Dip; Crosses Bheemla Nayak’s Lifetime Collection

OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG has generated significant anticipation this year. Written and directed by Sujeeth, this gangster action drama follows Pawan Kalyan's earlier release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which performed decently at the box office. The movie has also created a buzz due to its impressive trailer and marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film features a notable ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

They Call Him OG is the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera, a feared gangster who returns to Mumbai after ten years. Upon his return to Mumbai, Ojas Gambheera faces off against another crime lord named Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The story revolves around Ojas's re-entry into the criminal world and his ensuing rivalry with Omi Bhau. This intense conflict between two powerful figures in Mumbai's underworld forms the central theme of the film. Interestingly, OG has been creating waves at the box office not just in India but also at the worldwide box office

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG, which minted Rs 144 crores worldwide (including premieres) on the opening day, saw a dip of 80% in numbers on day 2 (first Saturday). It is reported that They Call Him OG made a worldwide collection of Rs 28-29cr gross on day 2. This took the overall worldwide collection of the movie to Rs 172cr gross including Rs 123cr from India. In fact, They Call Me OG's total overseas collection has reportedly turned out to be Rs 49cr after two days of release

OG Becomes Pawan Kalyan's Highest Grosser

Interestingly, though OG has failed to touch Rs 200cr in 2 days, it has managed to cross the lifetime worldwide collection of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak which happens to be around (Rs 158.5cr)

OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Since They Call Him OG aka OG is now witnessing its first weekend at the box office today (day 3/ first Saturday), it is expected to see a hike in numbers at the worldwide box office. In fact, the Pawan Kalyan starrer is expected to enter the prestigious Rs 200cr club today.

Meanwhile, talking about OG, Emraan Hashmi, in a report published in Filmfare, stated, "I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid? Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines, to my characterisation - I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film".