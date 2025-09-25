OG X Review: Social Media Buzz And Audience Reactions To Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Crime Film

OG X Review: The Telugu action crime film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role and directed by Sujeeth, has officially hit theaters worldwide. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj feature in supporting roles.

Premiere shows for the film were held on 24 September at 10 p.m. IST, giving early audiences the chance to view the movie ahead of its global release on 25 September 2025. Following the initial screenings, reactions have started appearing across social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), offering insight into audience impressions. While responses vary, they provide an early understanding of how viewers are receiving the film. Check out some of these reactions below.

Storyline, Technical Crew Of They Call Him OG

The narrative of 'They Call Him OG' follows Ojas Gambheera, nicknamed OG, a former gangster who returns to Bombay after a decade-long absence. His goal is to confront and eliminate a former associate and crime boss. The storyline combines crime, action, and drama, with the ensemble cast supporting Kalyan's central role.

On the technical side, the film features music by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli. Production design is led by A. S. Prakash, while costume design is handled by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh. Creative direction is overseen by Ashwin Mani, with Harish Pai serving as the creative producer.

The film's action sequences were coordinated by a large team of stunt and action specialists, including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, Sunil Rodrigues, and others. Sound design is managed by Sync Cinema, VFX supervision by Raghav Tammareddy, and color grading by Vivek Anand at Annapurna Studios.

As more screenings take place throughout today, additional audience feedback and detailed reviews are expected to emerge. These early reactions, however, offer a preliminary glimpse of the film's reception both in India and in overseas markets.