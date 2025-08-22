Paradha X Review: How Audiences Are Responding To Anupama Parameswaran’s Social Drama Film

Paradha X Review: Paradha, a bilingual social drama released on 22 August 2025 in Telugu and Malayalam, has begun its theatrical run across multiple regions. Praveen Kandregula directed the film, with the script developed by Poojitha Sreekanti, Prahaas Boppudi, and Kandregula himself. Produced under the Ananda Media banner by Sreenivasulu P. V., Vijay Donkada, and Sridhar Makkuva, the movie features Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, and Sangeetha Krish in lead roles.

With its release, Paradha has started drawing attention on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), where audience reactions are expected to continue throughout the day and over the weekend. The film's bilingual release makes it accessible to both Telugu and Malayalam-speaking viewers, and early shows have provided the first glimpse into audience engagement.

Plot Overview and Key Crew Details of Paradha

The narrative centers on Subbu, a young woman from a remote village governed by traditions that require women to remain veiled to avoid a supposed curse. When an unusual event challenges these customs, Subbu embarks on a journey to the Himalayas accompanied by her aunt Rathnamma and Ami, an architect navigating her own struggles in the modern world. The storyline examines the intersections of tradition, societal expectation, and individual agency.

Cinematography for Paradha is handled by Mridul Sujit Sen, with editing by Dharmendra Kakarala. The film's music, including songs and background score, is composed by Gopi Sundar, with lyrics by Vanamali. Additional crew includes Nagarjuna Thallapalli for sound design, Srinivas Kalinga as art director, and Poojita Tadikonda overseeing costumes. The production team also features Krishna Prathyusha as script doctor, Abhinay Chilukamari as first assistant director, and Narsingarao Komanabelli as still photographer.

Marketing and publicity efforts are coordinated by Silly Monks, with PR handled by Vamsi Shekar and digital media PR by Prasad Bhimanadham. Publicity designs were created by Anil & Bhanu, and Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. is managing the film's music distribution.

As the film begins its theatrical run, audience reactions and engagement in both Telugu and Malayalam markets are likely to shape its ongoing reception.