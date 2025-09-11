Pooja Hegde Comes Onboard for Dulquer Salmaan’s DQ41, Makers Make an Official Announcement

Pooja Hegde has come on board for Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated project, DQ41. Marking the return of Pooja in Tollywood after nearly three years, the announcement has already taken the internet by storm. Today, SLV Cinemas made an official announcement of Pooja Hegde's addition to the cast. In the video shared by them, it seems like Pooja is stepping into a girl-next-door avatar, with a simple appearance.

The makers accompanied the video with a caption that read, "Welcoming the enchanting @hegdepooja on board for #DQ41 DQ and Pooja's chemistry will be magical on the big screens Stay tuned for more updates. #SLVC10 Starring @dulQuer Directed by @ravinelakuditi9 Produced by @sudhakarcheruk5 under @SLVCinemasOffl Music by @gvprakash Cinematography by #AnayOmGoswamy Production design by @artkolla"

Directed by newcomer Ravi Nelakuditi, DQ41 will be produced by SLV Cinemas. As the announcement is surely good news for Pooja's fans, they are also excited to dive into her chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan.

DQ41 makes for a strong addition to her upcoming projects. The actress is also set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In addition to this, Pooja also has Jana Nayagan and Suriya 44 the pipeline.