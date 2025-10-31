"Prabhas Carried Baahubali Like A True King, " Says Netizens After Watching Baahubali: The Epic!

Prabhas is indeed the undisputed Pan-India superstar. He has consistently delivered massive blockbusters, with the Baahubali franchise standing as the biggest of them all. Now, the epic returns to theatres with re-edited, remastered, and united into one breathtaking cinematic journey as Baahubali: The Epic. The masterpiece merges Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a seamless saga, offering audiences an all-new experience of the legend that started it all.

As the film released today, theatres across the nation witnessed electrifying energy. The moment Prabhas appeared on screen, fans erupted with chants and cheers reliving the magic that first captured their hearts years ago. Social media too has exploded with love and nostalgia, with netizens sharing how deeply the film continues to move them.

A fan wrote, "the theatre went crazy when he appeared king energy unmatched" while another said, "no one commands the screen like Prabhas." Yet another netizens wrote, "Prabhas carried baahubali like a true king" while another netizens said, "this man was born to play baahubali" A Netizen wrote, "no matter how many times i watch it... prabhas as baahubali just hits different." Yet another Netizen wrote, "Still gives goosebumps every single time. No one, literally no one could've played baahubali like Prabhas." A Netizen wrote, "just when i thought i moved on, prabhas' entry made me emotional all over again"

Yet another Netizen wrote, "prabhas supremacy forever!!"

This is what the true creation of a personality looks like. With his apt portrayal of Baahubali, Prabhas added yet another glorious layer to his career. The film's release showcased Prabhas like never before-and the rest is history.