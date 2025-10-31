"Prabhas Carried Baahubali Like A True King, " Says Netizens After Watching Baahubali: The Epic!
Prabhas is indeed the undisputed Pan-India superstar. He has consistently delivered massive blockbusters, with the Baahubali franchise standing as the biggest of them all. Now, the epic returns to theatres with re-edited, remastered, and united into one breathtaking cinematic journey as Baahubali: The Epic. The masterpiece merges Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a seamless saga, offering audiences an all-new experience of the legend that started it all.
As the film released today, theatres across the nation witnessed electrifying energy. The moment Prabhas appeared on screen, fans erupted with chants and cheers reliving the magic that first captured their hearts years ago. Social media too has exploded with love and nostalgia, with netizens sharing how deeply the film continues to move them.
A
fan
wrote,
"the
theatre
went
crazy
when
he
appeared
king
energy
unmatched"
while
another
said,
"no
one
commands
the
screen
like
Prabhas."
Yet
another
netizens
wrote,
"Prabhas
carried
baahubali
like
a
true
king"
while
another
netizens
said,
"this
man
was
born
to
play
baahubali"
A
Netizen
wrote,
"no
matter
how
many
times
i
watch
it...
prabhas
as
baahubali
just
hits
different."
Yet
another
Netizen
wrote,
"Still
gives
goosebumps
every
single
time.
No
one,
literally
no
one
could've
played
baahubali
like
Prabhas."
A
Netizen
wrote,
"just
when
i
thought
i
moved
on,
prabhas' entry
made
me
emotional
all
over
again"
Yet another Netizen wrote, "prabhas supremacy forever!!"
This is what the true creation of a personality looks like. With his apt portrayal of Baahubali, Prabhas added yet another glorious layer to his career. The film's release showcased Prabhas like never before-and the rest is history.