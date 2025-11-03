Prabhas' Film With ‘HanuMan' Director Prasanth Varma Reportedly Shelved Due To Scheduling Conflicts

Prabhas' Movie With 'HanuMan' Director Prasanth Varma: According to a report by Track Tollywood, the much-anticipated collaboration between actor Prabhas and HanuMan director Prasanth Varma appears to have hit a major setback. The project, which had been confirmed by Prasanth Varma himself earlier this year, is now said to be shelved following reported scheduling conflicts involving the actor.

As per the report, a photoshoot for the untitled film had already taken place a few months ago, indicating that initial pre-production work was underway. However, recent updates suggest that the film may have been cancelled altogether. Prabhas reportedly has chosen to step away from the project owing to his packed shooting calendar and multiple ongoing commitments.

Project Status Uncertain Amid Prabhas' Packed Schedule

Prabhas is currently engaged with two large-scale productions, The Raja Saab and Fauji. After wrapping up these ventures, he is expected to begin work on Spirit, followed by the sequels Kalki 2 and Salaar 2. Both The Raja Saab and Fauji are reportedly being developed as franchise films, ensuring that the Baahubali star's schedule remains tightly booked for the foreseeable future.

While the official reason for the project's cancellation has not been confirmed, Track Tollywood notes that there could be other factors behind the decision apart from scheduling, though no statement has been released by either party.

This development marks another setback for filmmaker Prasanth Varma, whose recent lineup has seen a series of cancellations. His previously announced collaboration with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was shelved shortly after it was announced, followed by the termination of a planned project with Mokshagna, the son of Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

With the Prabhas project now reportedly off the table, Prasanth Varma is expected to shift his focus back to his upcoming film, Jai Hanuman. The project is said to be a spiritual sequel to his successful 2024 film HanuMan and is among the most anticipated Telugu films currently in development. Fans of both Prabhas and Prasanth Varma are now waiting for an official update to confirm whether the collaboration has indeed been dropped or merely postponed or if all these are just rumors.