Prashanth Neel Hails S.S. Rajamouli As Baahubali: The Epic Returns To Theatres: “Thank You For Dreaming..."

S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus, the Baahubali franchise, created history upon its release, redefining Indian cinema on a global scale. Both chapters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, became monumental successes, setting new benchmarks for storytelling, scale, and cinematic vision. Rajamouli's direction paved the way for a new era of Indian filmmakers to dream beyond boundaries and embrace larger-than-life storytelling.

Now, to celebrate this legendary legacy, the makers have brought both films together as Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited and remastered presentation of the timeless saga, which hit theatres today. The film has been receiving an overwhelming response, with fans rushing to relive the grandeur on the big screen once again. Among the admirers, filmmaker Prashanth Neel took to social media to laud S.S. Rajamouli, expressing his admiration and thanking him for dreaming for an entire generation.

Prashanth Neel shared the poster of the film and wrote, "A road needed fixing. So they called a contractor to fix it. The contractor just didn't fix the road; he transformed it into a 16-lane super express Highway. That road is called Pan India, and the contractor is S.S. Rajamouli. Congratulations to the entire team of Bahubali for the magnificence, and thank you for dreaming for an entire generation!"

Baahubali: The Epic is described as a single-film version of the Baahubali story, combining footage from both films with new technical enhancements, restored or previously unseen scenes, and selective alterations. The film releases in theatres on 31 October 2025 in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam