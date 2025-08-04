Pushpa Director Sukumar Pens A Heartfelt Note For Daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi On Her National Award Win

Marking her debut with Telugu film, Gandhi Tatha Chettu, director Sukumar's 14-year-old daughter, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, has won hearts across the nation with her brilliant performance. While the young actress made waves with her role, the proudest moment came when she won the prestigious National award for Best Child Artist at the 71st National Film Awards. While this was indeed a proud moment for a young talent like her, it was an even greater moment for her father, director Sukumar. He expressed his overwhelming pride and joy at his daughter's remarkable achievement.

Taking to his social media, director Sukumar shared a heartfelt note for his daughter, writing -

"My dearest daughter...

When I heard that you received the National Award for Best Child Artist, I was speechless. I've been fortunate to hold a few awards in my journey, but this one touched a very personal corner of my heart.

Watching you in Gandhi Thaatha Chettu...I honestly forgot I was watching my own daughter. You just became that little girl.. There was such honesty in your eyes, such emotion. You weren't just performing...You were telling a story from deep within.

What began as playful work for you on set has now turned into something that so many people are appreciating with warmth and respect. And for me... that's more meaningful than any award or applause.

You may still be a child, but today you've shown all of us what dedication and effort can truly do. As your father, I'm incredibly proud. But even beyond that, I admire you for the kindness and honesty you carry within.

My heartfelt congratulations to the entire team behind the film, each of you made this possible. This award belongs to all of you too. Thank you Jury, for this honor.

And to you, my little one..... this is just the beginning. There are many more dreams waiting for you. And I'll always be by your side, watching you grow, cheering for you.

And today... Your smile is the award I'll treasure forever.

This is a big win for the young actress, marking a promising start to her acting career with this film. Gandhi Tatha Chettu is a Telugu social drama directed by Padmavathi Malladi and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, and Sesha Sindu Rao under Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies. Set in a Telangana village, it follows a 13-year-old girl who uses Gandhian principles to protect a beloved tree. The film released theatrically on January 24, 2025.