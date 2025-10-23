Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela Expecting Second Child: Couple Shares Family Celebration Video

Ram Charan And Upasana Expecting Second Child: Actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela are set to welcome their second child. The couple, who married in June 2012, made the announcement through a family video shared on social media, marking a joyful update for their fans and well-wishers.

Upasana posted a video from their Diwali celebrations, which featured moments of warmth and happiness among family members. Alongside the post, she wrote, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings," confirming that they are expecting their second baby.

The video offered glimpses of the Konidela and Kamineni families celebrating together. According to reports, the intimate gathering included Ram Charan's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, as well as Upasana's parents, business leaders Shobana and Anil Kamineni. Several close family friends, including actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Nayanthara, along with her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, were also said to have joined the celebration.

A Glimpse Into Their Family And Work Lives

Ram Charan and Upasana became parents for the first time in June 2023, when they welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, in Hyderabad. Later that month, the couple introduced their daughter to the world through a series of family photographs taken during her naming ceremony. In their post, they explained that the name "Klin Kaara," derived from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, represents "a transformative, purifying energy that brings about spiritual awakening."

While the couple has largely kept their family life private, their social media posts occasionally offer glimpses into their personal and professional milestones. Upasana is the vice chairperson of Apollo Life and also serves as the editor-in-chief of B Positive magazine.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan continues to remain active on the professional front. The actor was last seen in Game Changer, a political action drama directed by Shankar, which was released in January 2025. The film, featuring Kiara Advani and Anjali in key roles, marked Shankar's Telugu directorial debut. Ram Charan is currently working on Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026.

Ram Charan and Upasana have once again shared a personal moment that has resonated with fans across the country.