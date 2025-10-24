Ram Charan & Wife Upasana Kamineni Expecting Twin Babies? Fans Celebrate Their ‘Double Blessing’ News

Ram Charan Wife Pregnancy: South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have once again filled fans' hearts with joy by announcing that their family is growing. The couple shared the happy news of Upasana's pregnancy through a beautiful godh bharai (baby shower) video posted on social media on October 23.

The announcement, coming during the festive season of Diwali, instantly spread warmth and excitement among their admirers.

RAM CHARAN'S WIFE UPASANA EXPECTING TWIN BABIES

The video, shared on Upasana's Instagram, offered a glimpse of her traditional seemantham ceremony held in Hyderabad. Dressed in elegant festive attire, Upasana looked radiant, while Ram Charan stood by her side, smiling through the celebrations. The clip ended with an adorable visual of two tiny footprints, sparking widespread speculation among fans about the couple possibly expecting twins.

Soon after the video went viral, the RRR actor's team confirmed the happy speculation. Speaking to Hindustan Times, they said, "With twins on their way, the couple is elated to welcome two new members to their family." Yes, you read that right! Their joint caption also added to the excitement, reading, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings."

Take a look at the viral post here:

FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND FANS ELATED WITH THE GOOD NEWS

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the couple's social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the news of their upcoming double joy. The post quickly became a trending topic, with followers eagerly awaiting more glimpses from their parenthood journey.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, and is set for release in 2026. Originally made in Telugu, Peddi will also be dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi.