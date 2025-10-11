Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Diamond Ring Amid Engagement Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna shared a video showing her diamond engagement ring following her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda. The couple plans to marry in February 2026, exciting fans eager for updates.



Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a video on Instagram, showcasing a large diamond ring. This comes after her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda, which took place on October 3. The couple plans to marry in February 2026. Although no official photos have been released, Rashmika's video has excited fans.

In the video, Rashmika is seen playing with her dog, Aura, while a song from her film "Thamma" plays in the background. Fans quickly noticed the sparkling ring on her left hand. One fan commented, "@rashmika_mandanna Finally we caught the ring!!!" while others expressed their excitement with emojis and comments.

Engagement Details

The engagement ceremony was held at Vijay's Hyderabad home and was attended only by family members. A source close to Vijay mentioned that both families had chosen an auspicious date for the event. The couple has been discreet about their relationship but has worked together in films like "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade."

A source close to Rashmika revealed that the ceremony was planned soon after she returned from Italy, where she was shooting for "Cocktail 2." Both families met to formalise the engagement details. Marriage has always been on their minds, and they have now decided on a wedding date in 2026.

Fan Reactions

Rashmika's Instagram post primarily focused on the song "Rahein Na Rahein Hum," yet fans were more interested in her engagement ring. Her caption expressed her love for the song and mentioned how Aura seemed to enjoy it too. She humorously wished that Aura could talk or sing along.

The news of their engagement quickly spread after confirmation from Vijay's team. Fans eagerly await more updates and official photos from the couple's special day. Until then, Rashmika's video remains a focal point of excitement among fans.

The couple's relationship has been under wraps for years despite their on-screen chemistry. Their decision to keep things private has only added to the intrigue surrounding their engagement and upcoming wedding plans.