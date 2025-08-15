Rashmika Mandanna Films Lineup: From Thama To Animal Park, Here's A Look At Her Upcoming Projects

Rashmika Mandanna has cemented her place as one of the most loved and bankable stars in Indian cinema, earning the title of Pan-India's Sweetheart. With a remarkable track record of box-office hits, she continues to win hearts with her impactful performances, magnetic screen presence, and unmatched versatility. Whether it's a power-packed dance number, a tender emotional scene, or a fierce action sequence, Rashmika brings an infectious energy that resonates with audiences across languages and regions.

And the excitement is only building. Her upcoming lineup spans multiple genres, big-banner productions, and fresh on-screen pairings, promising yet another thrilling phase in her career. Here's a look at the stellar projects that will see Rashmika lighting up the big screen once again:

Thama

Rashmika steps into Maddock's horror-comedy universe with Thama, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With her natural charm and impeccable timing, she's set to bring a refreshing spark to the genre.

Mysaa

In Mysaa, Rashmika unleashes one of her most intense performances yet, portraying a raw, battle-scarred Gond warrior. Draped in tribal attire, adorned with oxidized jewellery, and marked with a striking moon-shaped bindi, she embodies a character she calls "a version of me I'd never met before." Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, this emotional action thriller delves into the rich culture of the Gond tribes, blending gripping storytelling with breathtaking visuals. The first look has already garnered massive appreciation from both audiences and industry peers.

Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Rashmika returns as the beloved Srivalli in Pushpa 3: The Rampage, reuniting with Allu Arjun for the next chapter of the blockbuster franchise. Fans can expect the same fiery chemistry and larger-than-life drama that made the series a sensation.

Rainbow

In Rainbow, Rashmika pairs up with Dev Mohan in a unique romantic drama helmed by Shantharuban. With its fresh narrative style, the film promises to be an emotionally stirring experience.

Animal Park

Following the massive success of Animal, Rashmika reprises her role as Geetanjali opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Park. The sequel is already one of the most anticipated films on the horizon, and Rashmika's presence only heightens the buzz.

With such a diverse and dynamic lineup, Rashmika Mandanna is set to once again prove why she's not just a star, but truly Pan-India's Sweetheart.