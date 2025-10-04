Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Get Engaged? Fans Buzz Over Wedding Plans For February 2026

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have reportedly engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Fans eagerly await official confirmation and details about their wedding plans.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, an alleged beloved couple in Tollywood, have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. The engagement ceremony was said to be a private affair at Vijay's home in Hyderabad, attended by family and close friends. Despite the news, an official announcement is yet to be made as they plan to wait before confirming their wedding plans.

Fans of Rashmika and Vijay are eagerly awaiting confirmation of their engagement. Social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages for the couple. Many are also hoping for photos from the engagement ceremony to surface soon. Although Rashmika was previously engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017, that engagement ended in 2018.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Love Story

Their love story reportedly began while working together on films like "Geetha Govindam" in 2018 and "Dear Comrade" in 2019. However, rumours about their relationship only gained traction in 2023 after they were seen vacationing together in the Maldives. Both actors confirmed they were not single in 2024 but chose not to disclose their partners' identities.

According to M9 News, Rashmika and Vijay might tie the knot in February 2026. However, fans will have to wait for an official statement regarding their engagement. Until then, speculation continues about when they will make things official.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Work Front

On the professional front, Rashmika is preparing for her role in Maddock's horror-comedy film "Thamma." The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Sathyaraj alongside her. It is set for release on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali celebrations.

Meanwhile, Vijay's latest appearance was in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu spy action-thriller "Kingdom." His fans are keenly watching for his next move as he continues to captivate audiences with his performances.

The couple's journey from co-stars to partners has been closely followed by fans and media alike. As they navigate this new chapter together, many are excited about what lies ahead for them both personally and professionally.