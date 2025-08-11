RB Title, First Look Release Date, Time: Where To Watch Glimpse Of Mahesh Babu's Film?

The director of critically acclaimed films C/o Kancharapalem, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, and Modern Love Hyderabad, Venkatesh Maha, is now collaborating with Satyadev for yet another unique project. Having previously worked together in Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, the director-actor duo is reuniting, and this time they are set to bring an intriguing concept. Presented by Mahesh Babu, the film has already generated strong buzz, and now the announcement of its title and first-look reveal has finally been made.

The audience will be treated to a mega announcement tomorrow with the title and first-look reveal of Mahesh Babu Presents #RB, directed by Venkatesh Maha and starring Satyadev. Keeping the audience on edge and sparking excitement, a poster of the film has been unveiled, showcasing a hand adorned with jewels. As intriguing as the poster looks, it has further heightened anticipation to learn more about the film. They captioned it-

"#RB 🔥

12th Aug at 12:12 PM - Nothing like you've seen before 🎭

Title & First Look out Tomorrow ❤‍🔥

Remember,

"Doubt is a Demon"

"అనుమానం పెనుభూతం"

@ActorSatyaDev @mahaisnotanoun @GMBents @SrichakraasEnts @AplusSMovies @Mahayana_MP"

Thee director Venkatesh Maha also took to his social media and wrote -

"Stop decoding....

It's Super 🌟 @urstrulyMahesh

MB Presents #RB

Clearing all your "Anumaanam" with our First Look tomorrow.

A @mahaisnotanoun Film!

Proudly brought to you by @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SrichakraasEnts @Mahayana_MP"

This indeed looks like something unique and unconventional coming from the house of director Venkatesh Maha. His film C/o Kancharapalem featured an all-Indian cast and crew, filmed in India for an Indian audience. However, its producer, Praveena Paruchuri, is a US citizen, which made the film ineligible for the National Awards according to the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) rules.

This time, the director is collaborating with Satyadev, who has delivered blockbusters like Bluff Master, Brochevarevarura, iSmart Shankar, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, and many more. Now, all eyes are on tomorrow's mega announcement at 12:12 PM.