Rockstar DSP Triumphs Again: Clinches SIIMA 2025 Best Music Director For Pushpa 2: The Rule

Dubai witnessed a landmark moment in Indian cinema as Rockstar DSP was honoured with the Best Music Director award at the 13th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2025 for his extraordinary work on Pushpa 2: The Rule. Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City on September 5-6, the event celebrated not just another win, but a rare milestone. DSP has now won for both Pushpa and its sequel, a feat that underscores his consistency and brilliance. Composing for a sequel brings heightened expectations, and DSP exceeded them by creating a powerful, multilingual soundtrack across six languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. This pan-Indian musical achievement cements his legacy as one of the most versatile and culturally attuned music directors in the country.

What sets this win apart is not just one viral track, but the ability to deliver an entire album that resonated nationally and internationally. In a time where singles dominate the market, DSP's cohesive soundtrack became a cultural moment a seamless blend of mass appeal and musical depth. From emotionally charged ballads to high-energy anthems, the Pushpa 2 album stood out as a rare example of multi-genre, multi-language success. Creating album-level impact across multiple linguistic markets is a towering achievement not just commercially, but artistically. DSP didn't just meet expectations; he redefined the standards for sequel soundtracks in Indian cinema. Celebrating his honour, SIIMA's official Instagram summed it up perfectly, "He delivered chartbusters and viral songs that were worth so many Peelings - And now he wins the Best Music Director (Telugu) award for Pushpa 2. Congratulations, @thisisdsp"

DSP's acceptance speech at the glittering Dubai ceremony was both humble and inspiring. He dedicated the award to music lovers worldwide and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to create music that connects across cultures and languages. His emotional moment on stage reflected the passion and dedication he brings to every project, making this SIIMA win not just a personal triumph but a celebration of Indian cinema's evolving musical landscape. As he adds this 8th SIIMA to his growing legacy, DSP proves once again that creating hit songs is impactful, but crafting an entire album of bangers is artistry at its highest level.