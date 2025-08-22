Get Updates
Rockstar DSP's Soulful Birthday Tribute to Megastar Chiranjeevi: 'Thank You for Adding Grace to All Our Songs'

Rockstar DSP struck a heartfelt note on social media as he wished Megastar Chiranjeevi a musical and memorable birthday. The ace composer, who has delivered multiple chartbusters for Chiranjeevi over the years, shared a video montage from his DSP Live India Tour, where he performed some of the Megastar's most iconic songs. In a moving tribute, DSP celebrated the actor's legacy, expressing gratitude and admiration in a caption filled with emotion and musical spirit.

He penned, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to Dearest MEGASTAR, The One & Only @chiranjeevikonidela Sir 🎶🎶🎂🎂😍😍🤗🤗 ThaankU for all the INSPIRATION & ENTERTAINMENT Sir 🎶🙏🏻 And THANK YOU for adding GRACE to all Our SONGS !! 🎶🙏🏻❤🕺 It's always an HONOUR knowing YOU & being associated with YOU Sir !!! Love U sir🤗❤ Wishing U BLOCKBUSTERS Always Sir !! Keep Rockingggg Dearest ANNAYYA ! 🎶❤🤘🏻🕺🙏🏻A Small TRIBUTE to YOU Sir.. with Love from Me and my Team from our #DspLiveIndiaTour ❤❤🎶🎶"

Check Out His Post Below:
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Devi Sri Prasad (@thisisdsp)

DSP even gave him a shout out to when Megastar Chiranjeevi had received the Guinness World Records certificate for performing 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in 156 films. Fans and followers were touched by the gesture, as the tribute video highlighted not only Chiranjeevi's influence on DSP's music but also the enduring friendship and artistic bond that they have shared over the years while working together. As the Megastar continues to rule over hearts and screens, DSP's birthday wish served as a perfect harmony of nostalgia, gratitude, and celebration.

X