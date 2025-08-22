Sarkaar 5 Winner Name: Who Will Win Sarkaar Season 5 Finale? Where To Watch Last Episode Online?

Sarkaar 5 winner name: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for a fun-filled finale episode of Sarkaar season 5. You need to tighten up your seat belts as Aha Video is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride loaded with entertainment, drama, laughter and excitement.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM SARKAAR 5 FINALE EPISODE?

After entertaining the audience for three months, Sarkaar 5 will culminate its journey with a blockbuster finale episode. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know who will reign supreme in Sarkaar 5 grand finale.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Sarkaar 2 will end with a star-studded finale episode that will be loaded with oodles of drama and fun. The makers have taken things a notch higher in the new season, promising blockbuster dose of entertainment for the audience. Expect a firecracker as Aha Video has left no stone unturned to make the gala event a successful affair."

WHERE TO WATCH SARKAAR 5 FINALE EPISODE ONLINE IN INDIA? RELEASE TIME

Wondering when and where to watch the last episode of Sarkaar season 5 online in Hyderabad and other parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana? The show will be exclusively available for streaming on Aha Video.

The last episode of Sarkaar 5 will premiere on Friday (August 22) at 7pm on Aha Video. In case you have a paid subscription for the streaming platform, you can watch the show online on your mobile phones or desktops.

The reality show has gained a significant fan following even when is exclusively available only on a leading OTT platform. The solid numbers generated by Sarkaar 2025 prove that the show is loved by the masses.

WHO WILL WIN SARKAAR 5 FINALE? WINNER NAME TO BE ANNOUNCED

Sarkaar 5 will be replaced by Indian Idol Telugu season 4 from next week on Aha Video. The singing reality show will premiere on August 29 at 7pm.