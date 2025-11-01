Shiva Stotram: A Roaring Bhakti Anthem Unleashing Mahadev’s Fury From Jatadhara That’ll Shake Cinemas

The much-anticipated song Shiv Stotram from the upcoming film Jatadhara has arrived, and it's a breathtaking blend of spirituality and cinema, thanks in no small part to producer Prerna Arora's deep personal touch. Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, this evocative tribute to Lord Shiva feels like a fresh spiritual journey on screen-a genuine audio-visual wonder that draws from heartfelt devotion.

With stunning visuals and music composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, Shiv Stotram captures the essence of devotion on a grand scale, weaving faith seamlessly into the film's narrative. It all started as Prerna Arora's heartfelt concept, where she spent time collaborating closely with the music team to infuse it with the true spirit of Lord Shiva's power and grace. The result is a track where every frame pulses with sacred energy, turning it into an epic anthem that honors the divine in a way that feels profoundly authentic, much like Prerna's own quiet connection to spirituality and her intuitive grasp of its deeper layers.

Sudheer Babu, who leads the film, looks intense and commanding, exuding raw power and emotion throughout the song's evocative visuals.

"Shooting Shiv Stotram was a truly divine experience for me," said Sudheer Babu. "Every moment on set felt like being in the presence of Lord Shiva himself. When I first heard the track, the energy and aura were beyond just a song - it was a spiritual awakening. As an actor, it's an honour to be part of something that connects your soul so deeply with faith. I'm proud that Jatadhara carries that essence of devotion and the power of Lord Shiva."

Special credit to 'Aata' Sandeep master, whose powerful and soulful choreography elevated the entire song to a transcendental level. His vision and movements channel pure devotion, creating an experience that gives you divine goosebumps and connects you deeply with the spirit of Lord Shiva.

Producer Prerna Arora added her thoughts: "Shiv Stotram is the soul of Jatadhara. Right from the start, I envisioned a piece that transcends typical songs-something that stirs real emotion, reverence, and wonder. Drawing from my own sense of connection to the divine, I worked hand-in-hand with the music team to bring out the authentic meaning behind it all. We've all put our hearts into this, and I know viewers will sense that sacred vibe on the big screen. It's a humble offering to Lord Shiva and the unifying power of faith."

With its resonant chants and symbolic imagery, Shiv Stotram emerges as the year's standout chanting anthem, linking the holy with the cinematic in a way that's both timeless and fresh.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, and presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

The film features Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in starring roles, supported by a talented ensemble including Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Supported by Zee Music Co. for its immersive soundtrack, Jatadhara is poised to deliver one of the year's most ambitious and visually striking stories-an epic exploration of faith, fate, and the timeless clash between light and shadow, enriched by Prerna Arora's dedicated insight and commitment.