SIIMA 2025: Dates And Venue Revealed; Here's How You Can Book Tickets For The Star-Studded Awards

SIIMA 2025: The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is set to return in September 2025, bringing together leading talent from the South Indian film industries. The organisers confirmed that this year's edition will be held on September 5 and 6 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

SIIMA, established in 2012, recognises artistic and technical excellence in South Indian cinema across the four major industries-Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The awards are presented over two days. The opening day is dedicated to the Generation Next Awards, which highlight emerging talent, while the second day focuses on the main SIIMA Awards, honouring established artists and technicians.

According to the organisers' recent announcements, audiences can secure seats for the event through the ticketing platform Platinumlist.

Nominations for 2025

Alongside the event details, the official SIIMA social media handles also released the list of films leading the nominations across industries.

Tamil: Amaran (13 nominations), Lubber Pandhu (8), and Vaazhai (7) are among the frontrunners.

Telugu: Pushpa 2 has received 11 nominations, while Kalki 2898 AD and Hanuman follow closely with 10 each.

Kannada: Bheema and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi lead with 9 nominations each, with Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali securing 7.

Malayalam: The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) has 10 nominations, ARM has 9, and Aavesham has 8.

These selections reflect some of the most talked-about films of the past year, cutting across genres and languages.

Background

The South Indian International Movie Awards were introduced by producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who also established the Celebrity Cricket League, along with Brinda Prasad Adusimilli, who serves as the chairperson. Unlike many other Indian film awards, SIIMA is primarily hosted abroad, with its inaugural ceremony held in Dubai in 2012. The awards were briefly organised in Hyderabad in 2021 due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

With the 2025 edition heading back to Dubai, the event is expected to draw significant participation from across the South Indian film fraternity and audiences based in the region.