SIIMA Awards 2025 Winners List (Telugu): Who Walked Away With Best Actor, Actress Award?

SIIMA Awards 2025 winners list (Telugu): The 13th edition of South Indian International Movie Awards at the Dubai Exhibition Centre turned out to be a blockbuster affair as prominent celebrities from Tollywood walked down the red carpet and took home trophies for their honourable work in 2024.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "SIIMA 2025 will be grander, better than the previous ceremonies. From never-before-seen acts to special performances, the gala event will be loaded with surprises and entertainment. The organisers have promised to amp up the entertainment quotient as the leading stars from Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu film industries will grace the red carpet in Dubai. Expected the unexpected at the SIIMA 2025 ceremony."

SIIMA AWARDS 2025 FULL WINNERS LIST TELUGU, KANNADA: WHO WON WHAT?

It's time to send congratulatory messages to big winners of SIIMA 2025, who bagged trophies at the coveted ceremony. On the first day in Dubai, awards were presented to celebrities from Tollywood and Sandalwood.

Check out SIIMA 2025 full winners list right here!

Best Music Director - Kannada award for MAX- B Ajaneesh Loknath

Best Music Director award (Telugu) for Pushpa 2- DSP (Devi Shri Prasad)

Best Actor in supporting role - Female (Telugu) for Kalki 2898 Ad- Anna Ben

Best Debutant Director award (Kannada) for Shakhakaari- Sandeep Sunkad

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada)- Samarjit Lankesh

Best Debutante Actor - Telugu- Sandeep Saroj

Promising Newcomer - Kannada - Sanya Iyer (Gowri)

Best Debutant Actor (Female) (Kannada)- Ankita Amar

Song Design of The Year (Kannada)- Imran S Sardhariya

Special Award at SIIMA 2025- V Harikrishna

Best Cinematographer Kannada for Ibbani Tabbida Illeyali- Srivathsan Selvarajan

Best Lyric Writer Telugu for Chuttamalle (Devara)- Ramajogaiah Sastry

Best Playback Singer (Female) Telugu award for Chuttamalle from Devara- Shilpa Rao

Best Cinematographer Telugu for Devara- Rathnavelu ISC

Best Playback Singer (Female) Kannada- Aishwarya Rangarajan

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada)- V. Nagendra Prasad

Best Playback Singer (Male) Kannada- Jaskaran

SIIMA 2025 winners list for Tamil and Malayalam cinema will be announced on Saturday (September 6) in Dubai.

Filmibeat extends heartiest congratulations to all the winners.