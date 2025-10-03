Sonakshi Sinha Makes A Groundbreaking Antagonist Debut In Telugu Cinema With Billingual Film Jatadhara

Sonakshi Sinha is set to surprise audiences like never before with her upcoming role in billingual film Jatadhara, the much-anticipated mythological spectacle from Zee Studios and Prerna Arora. Marking her debut in Telugu cinema, Sonakshi steps into uncharted territory as she takes on her first-ever villain role, yet a meatier and massier one, bringing to life the chilling figure of Dhan Pisachini, a terrifying symbol of darkness, destruction, and forbidden power.

In an industry where actors are often celebrated for their heroic portrayals, Sonakshi's daring shift to embody pure evil stands out as a bold, career-defining move. Known for her versatility in Bollywood, she now reimagines herself in a mythological yet contemporary narrative, one that weaves mysticism, spiritual symbolism, and the divine feminine into a gripping cinematic tapestry.

Adding to its allure, Jatadhara delves deep into the forbidden world of black magic, exploring how rituals, occult practices, and ancient curses blur the lines between faith and fear. The film positions Dhan Pisachini not merely as a villain, but as a sinister force born from the darkest strands of tantra and sorcery, giving the narrative an unsettling depth that few Indian films have dared to attempt.

The release of the haunting track "Dhana Pisaachi" during Durga Puja in Hindi and Telugu language has only heightened the intrigue, revealing glimpses of Sonakshi's menacing transformation as villain amidst visuals steeped in ancient rituals, Lord Shiva references, and mythological motifs.

Opposite her is Sudheer Babu, anchoring the story with emotional gravitas, ensuring that the battle between light and darkness feels both personal and profound.

With Jatadhara, Sonakshi Sinha is not just entering Telugu cinema, she is reinventing herself, redefining screen villainy, and proving that the power of an antagonist can be just as magnetic, if not more, than the divine hero.

The film is all set for the theatrical release in the cinemas on November 7th, 2025 in Hindi and Telugu.