SSMB29 Titled Globetrotter? On Mahesh Babu's Birthday, SS Rajamouli Shares Update On First Look

SSMB29 Titled Globetrotter? Telugu star Mahesh Babu turns 50 today, and while many expected a special glimpse of his highly anticipated collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the update arrived in a different form. The project, informally referred to as SSMB29, is currently in production with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran also on the cast list.

Marking the occasion, Rajamouli posted a message to fans and cinema lovers on social media, announcing that the first official reveal of the film will take place later this year. His note also hinted at a possible title, Globetrotter, which appeared in the caption of a poster he shared.

In his statement, the director wrote:

"Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh,

It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal.

Thank you all for your patience.

- SS Rajamouli."

The poster carried the line, "The First Reveal in November 2025... #GlobeTrotter," prompting speculation that the film might carry that title.

Rajamouli Drops Symbolic Teaser Poster for SSMB29 Ahead Of November Reveal

The poster released by SS Rajamouli features a close-up shot of a man's chest, with the focus on a black beaded chain holding a silver pendant. The pendant combines symbolic elements, a trident (trishul) and a bull, both associated with Lord Shiva in Hindu iconography. A faint smear of blood is visible on the skin, suggesting a recent injury or physical struggle. The attire appears rugged and earthy, hinting at an adventurous or intense setting. At the bottom of the poster, the text "#Globetrotter First Reveal in November 2025" is displayed, reinforcing speculation about the film's title.

This will be the first time Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli work together on screen, a combination that has drawn attention from audiences beyond Telugu cinema. With the involvement of Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the project has already generated global interest. The film is backed by producer Narayana KL, with Academy Award winner MM Keeravani handling the music and PS Vinod serving as the cinematographer.