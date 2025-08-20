Sukumar’s Daughter, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, Honored by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for National Award Win!

Director Sukumar's 15-year-old daughter, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, has made the Telugu film industry proud by winning the National Award for Best Child Artist for her debut performance in Gandhi Tatha Chettu. Sukriti impressed audiences across the country with her natural acting, heartfelt expressions, and the maturity she displayed at such a young age. Her performance touched hearts, making her one of the most talked-about young talents in cinema.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently felicitated Sukriti and Sukumar at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The event was attended by Sukumar and his wife, and daughter Sukriti, the film's producer Yalamanchili Ravishankar, and other dignitaries. CM Revanth Reddy felicitated Sukriti on her big win, praised her performance, and exchanged words of encouragement with the team. Pictures and videos from the felicitation, shared by Mythri Movie Makers and Telangana's official social media handles, captured the joyous moment.

Mythri Movie Makers shared pictures from the event and wrote,

"Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana Shri. @revanth_anumula Garu congratulated and felicitated #SukritiVeniBandreddi on winning the National Award for #GandhiTathaChettu Director #Sukumar Garu, @Thabithasukumar Garu, producer #RaviShankar Garu and the entire team met the CM"

Telangana's official social media handle also shared a video felicitating Sukriti with others and wrote,

"Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy was courteously met by film director Sukumar and his wife, producer Yalamanchili Ravishankar, and others at his Jubilee Hills residence. Sukumar's daughter, Sukrithi, received the National Award for Best Child Actress for the film "Gandhi Tatha Chettu." On this occasion, the Chief Minister honored and congratulated Sukrithi. #Sukumar #GandhiTathaChettu"

Director Padmavathi Malladi's Gandhi Tatha Chettu gave Sukriti Veni Bandreddi the perfect stage to showcase her talent. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, and Sesha Sindu Rao under Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, the Telugu social drama follows a 13-year-old who uses Gandhian principles to protect a village tree. It was released on 24 January 2025.