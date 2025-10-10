Get Updates
Team Baahubali: The Epic Wishes The Visionary S. S. Rajamouli On His Birthday!

Team Baahubali The Epic wishes the visionary S S Rajamoul

S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise stands as the first and biggest Pan-India cinematic phenomenon, making history with its unmatched success. Loved by audiences worldwide, it set new benchmarks with record-breaking box office collections. Now, Rajamouli is preparing to present Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited and remastered edition of the two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While excitement for the film is at its peak, Team Baahubali has wished the director on his birthday with a special video.

Team Baahubali compiled all the BTS moments of the film and took to their social media to celebrate the birthday of the visionary S. S. Rajamouli. While wishing him, they wrote-

"Vision. Courage. Passion.
From the kingdom of Maahishmathi, we bow to the visionary who imagined it all
Wishing our Director @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday!
#HBDSSRajamouli #Baahubali TheEpic
#Baahubali TheEpicOn31stOct"

Baahubali: The Epic is described as a single-film version of the Baahubali story, combining footage from both films with new technical enhancements, restored or previously unseen scenes, and selective alterations. The excitement around the film is at its peak, as audiences prepare to witness the magic of two mega blockbusters in one. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 31 October 2025 in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

X