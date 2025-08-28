Team The RajaSaab Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi On India’s Biggest Horror Fantasy Sets

The RajaSaab is one of the most highly anticipated Pan-Indian films of the year. Headlined by Rebel Star Prabhas, the film promises to dive into the horror-fantasy genre in a way never seen before in Indian cinema.

As the country welcomed the arrival of Ganpati Bappa with devotion and high spirits, Team The RajaSaab also joined in the festive mood by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on the grand sets of India's biggest horror fantasy.

The production house shared glimpses from the celebration, where a beautifully adorned Ganesh idol was placed at the centre of the grand haveli set. Director Maruthi, along with the cast and crew, was seen offering prayers with complete tradition. In another heartwarming picture, the entire team posed together with the idol, radiating festive cheer. Despite the hectic shoot schedule, the team made sure to give Bappa a warm welcome and celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Directed by Maruthi and backed by People Media Factory, The RajaSaab has already generated massive buzz. With music composed by Thaman S, the film features a stellar ensemble including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Boman Irani. The Pan-India entertainer will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.