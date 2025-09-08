Teja Sajja On Shooting Mirai: “Every Stunt Was Real...” Actor Trained In Thailand For Action Sequences

The trailer of Teja Sajja starrer Mirai has been dropped, and it has taken everyone by storm, as it promises a visual thunderstorm on the big screen. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai is an action-packed epic fusing Itihaasa with explosive spectacle that is ready to roars into theatres on 12th September 2025 with North India Market presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

While the trailer has left everyone excited to know more about the film, the action sequences, on the other hand, are also looking top-notch. Speaking about the preparation behind the action and the stunts, Teja Sajja said, "The stunts we have done are of a fast action kind. We brought in Ketcha master and Nang master from Thailand. I personally went to Thailand and trained over there for about 20 days for my role."

Teja Sajja spoke about his injuries and sufferings during the preparation and said, "I suffered a ligament injury in my wrist while shooting for Mirai."The actor also said that all the stunts are done by him and that there was no use of body doubles.

He continued saying, "The staff that I hold in my hand and swirl in the action stunts weighs six kilos. So, when I had to do it, I ended up injuring the ligament in my wrist."

"Also, all the stunts you see are live stunts, and I did them myself. So, a lot of rope shots were there. I sustained a painful injury in the C4-C5 region of my spine while shooting for Hanu-Man. Whenever I had to wear a rope for a stunt, I invariably experienced pain. But that doesn't matter as the stunts have come out well." He concluded.

Alongside Teja Sajja, Mirai also features Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram,Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak.

With Gowra Hari's electrifying score amplifying the drama and visuals that push technical boundaries, Mirai positions itself as a bold new chapter for Indian cinema.