Teja Sajja Responds To Questions About Religious Themes In His Films, Including Upcoming Fantasy ‘Mirai'

Teja Sajja Explains Religious Elements In His Films: At a press event in Mumbai for the upcoming Telugu fantasy action-adventure film Mirai, actor Teja Sajja addressed questions regarding the spiritual and religious elements present in the movie. The film, directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced under People Media Factory by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, is set for a theatrical release on 12 September 2025 in multiple languages.

During the interaction, a journalist asked Sajja why he frequently chooses projects that feature religious or spiritual undertones. Sajja appeared to challenge the premise of the question, noting that such scrutiny is rarely applied to repeated romantic storylines. "I don't understand the question. Nobody asks anybody who does the same love story again and again why they do it. If we are trying to show our Dharma, we have to be proud of it. This is our land," he said.

He went on to clarify that the movie is primarily a fantasy, action, and adventure project, with a very brief religious reference in its trailer. "Whatever you have seen is a 3 minute 10 seconds trailer. In that, 10 seconds darshan of Lord Rama. For that, you are asking me about religion," Sajja explained. He added that the film intends to present small moral or cultural connections with Indian epics in a way that resonates with younger audiences, similar to the approach taken in his previous project, Hanu-Man.

'Mirai' Prepares for Multi-Language Release

The Mumbai event also saw the presence of filmmaker Karan Johar, as Dharma Productions is distributing the Hindi version of Mirai. The film stars Teja Sajja alongside Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. The trailer for the film was released on 5 September 2025 and has garnered attention.

Mirai's production team includes Sreekar Prasad as editor, Gowra Hari composing music, and Karthik Gattamneni doubling as director and director of photography.

Sajja, who gained widespread recognition for his role in Hanu-Man, which broke box-office records, is also attached to the sequel, Jai Hanuman. With Mirai, he continues to explore projects blending action, fantasy, and elements of Hinduism, aiming to connect with both regional and pan-Indian audiences.

The film is set to hit theaters in multiple languages on 12 September 2025, and fans are closely watching both the narrative and the visual spectacle promised by the upcoming release.