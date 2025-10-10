Telugu Indian Idol 4 Elimination Episode 13: Who Will Get Evicted? SHOCKING TWIST Is...

Photo Credit: aha video instagram page

Telugu Indian Idol 4 elimination today: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Aha Video is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with music, music and oodles of entertainment. The OTT platform has made waves in the digital space with the launch of Indian Idol Telugu season 4, grabbing several eyeballs. All eyes are on the upcoming episodes as the contestants will croon some of the biggest hits in Tollywood.

"Aha Video is back with yet another exciting edition of Indian Idol Telugu. After a successful Telugu Indian Idol 3, the makers have launched a power-packed season of the reality show. From a new concept to fresh addition to the judge panel, the show is loaded with freshness, variety and talent. The casting has left no stone unturned to provide the best platform to talented singers from across the state," a reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

"The production house and the streaming platform executives have joined hands to introduce an entertaining Telugu Indian Idol season. They have promised to take things to the next level and entertain the audience. The production house has promised to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with music, entertainment and talent. Expect the unexpected in Telugu Indian Idol 4," the source added.