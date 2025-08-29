Telugu Indian Idol Season 4 Full Contestants List: Who Will Be In Top 12? Where To Watch Online?

Indian Idol Telugu 4 full contestants list: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an entertaining season of Indian Idol Telugu as the show is back with a bang. The popular singing reality show has premiered with a blockbuster first episode on Friday (August 29). Telugu Indian Idol season 4 trended on social media as the premiere episode received praise from the audience.

TELUGU INDIAN IDOL SEASON 4 CONTESTANTS LIST

"Aha Video is back with yet another exciting edition of Indian Idol Telugu. After a successful Telugu Indian Idol 3, the makers have launched a power-packed season of the reality show. From a new concept to fresh addition to the judge pandel, the show is loaded with freshness, variety and talent. The casting has left no stone unturned to provide the best platform to talented singers from across the state," a reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

"The production house and the streaming platform executives have joined hands to introduce an entertaining Telugu Indian Idol season. They have promised to take things to the next level and entertain the audience. The production house has promised to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with music, entertainment and talent. Expect the unexpected in Telugu Indian Idol 4," the source added.

WHERE TO WATCH INDIAN IDOL TELUGU 4 EPISODE ONLINE?

Wondering when and where to watch Telugu Indian Idol season 4 online in India? The show is exclusively available for streaming on Aha. The platform has the exclusive rights for the singing based show and viewers can stream the full episode in HD quality.

-Get a paid subscription for Aha (It is available on OTT Play)

-Enter mobile number and OTP to login on the app

-Search for Indian Idol Telugu, select season 4

-Choose the episode you want to watch

-Select the video and audio quality