Telusu Kada Teaser Release Date & Time: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty Film Glimpse Soon

Telusu Kada Teaser Release Date & Time: The upcoming Telugu romantic drama Telusu Kada is preparing for its teaser launch this week. The film, written and directed by Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut, features Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Produced under the banner of People Media Factory by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla, the project is slated for a worldwide release on October 17, 2025.

The announcement regarding the teaser was made by the makers through their official social media handles, accompanied by the tagline: "When life gives you two choices.... LOVE U 2." Alongside the caption, they confirmed that the teaser would be made public on September 11 at 11:11 a.m.

Telusu Kada: Cast and Crew

In addition to the three lead actors, the film also includes Harsha Chemudu in a supporting role. The technical team brings together a mix of experienced names: Gnana Shekar VS serves as the director of photography, Navin Nooli is handling the editing, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Sheetal Sharma and Lanka Santhoshi are credited with costume design, while marketing efforts are being handled jointly by First Show and People Media Factory's in-house team.

Telusu Kada: Music and Singles

Music for Telusu Kada has been composed by Thaman S, marking his first collaboration with both director Neeraja Kona and actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda. The soundtrack has already begun generating attention with its first single, "Mallika Gandha," performed by Sid Sriram, which was released on July 28, 2025.

With the teaser arriving on September 11, expectations are building around how the film positions itself ahead of its theatrical release in mid-October. The reveal of the teaser comes two months after the first single and is likely aimed at sustaining audience curiosity leading up to the film's release window.

As Telusu Kada moves closer to its release date, the teaser will provide the first extended glimpse into Neeraja Kona's vision as a filmmaker, as well as the dynamics between Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty on screen.