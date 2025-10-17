Telusu Kada X Review: Audience Reaction On Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, And Srinidhi Shetty Film

Telusu Kada X Review: Telusu Kada, the latest Telugu romantic drama, was released on October 17, 2025, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty. Directed and written by debutant Neeraja Kona and produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner, the film follows a narrative centered on a man entangled in a complex love triangle, exploring themes of love, family, and personal growth.

Regarding the film's reception, audiences who attended the early screenings have been posting their impressions on X (formerly Twitter). These initial reactions, often concise and spontaneous, offer a preliminary look at how audiences are engaging with the story and performances. Although not full reviews, they provide an initial sense of the film's reception. A few of these responses are highlighted below to reflect audience sentiment from the early shows.

Telusu Kada: Storyline And Technical Crew

The film revolves around a protagonist navigating the challenges of a romantic triangle, balancing emotional connections with two women while confronting personal dilemmas. The narrative combines elements of romance and emotional conflict while providing insight into the characters' self-discovery and relationships.

The lead cast features Siddhu Jonnalagadda alongside Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty, supported by Harsha Chemudu in a key role. The project marks Neeraja Kona's directorial debut, with music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS, and editing handled by Navin Nooli. Costume design was managed by Sheetal Sharma and Lanka Santhoshi, while production design is credited to Avinash Kolla.

Executive producers on the project include S. Venkatarathnam and Sukumar Kinnera, with Vamsi Shekar serving as the film's PRO. The direction team features Anil Kumar Balaga, Rakesh, Lucky Dileep, Pidugu Vishwanath, Deepak Raja, Kundana Kilaru, and Ambika. Marketing efforts were coordinated by First Show, with Megha Syam Pathada as chief coordinator. Sujith Kumar Kolli is credited as the chief executive producer, assisted by Raj Shriyan in executive production duties.

With the film now available in theaters, industry watchers are observing audience responses to Telusu Kada, particularly in relation to how the romantic narrative and performances of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty are received by the audience. The early social media reactions serve as an initial gauge of the film's resonance, ahead of more comprehensive reviews and box-office analysis.