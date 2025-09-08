The Paradise: Makers Of Nani Starrer Creates One Of Biggest Slums Sets Outside Hyderabad

Nani's film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, is generating excitement with its vast slum set and original soundtrack. Set for release on March 26, 2026, it promises to redefine Indian cinema.

Natural Star Nani's upcoming film, The Paradise, is generating significant excitement following the release of its first look. Directed by Srikanth Odela, known for his success with Dasara, the film is one of India's most eagerly awaited projects. The filmmakers are constructing an enormous slum set to match the scale of Mahishmati from the Baahubali series, highlighting the protagonist's journey from the slums to power.

The set spans over 30 acres, making it one of the largest ever created for a movie. This ambitious project aims to recreate one of the biggest slums ever depicted on screen. An insider revealed that a massive arch will stand at the center of these slums, symbolising the lead character's empire and serving as a focal point in both promotional materials and the film itself.

Director Srikanth Odela's Vision

Srikanth Odela's distinctive vision is evident in The Paradise, promising yet another cinematic spectacle. His attention to detail has consistently generated buzz around his projects. Previously an assistant director for Sukumar on films like Nannaku Prematho and Rangasthalam, Odela made his directorial debut with Dasara. This film received critical acclaim and achieved box office success, grossing over ₹100 crore and becoming Nani's highest-grossing film.

The grandeur of The Paradise is further enhanced by its original soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With vocals by Anirudh and Arjun Chandy, the music provides a gripping experience that complements the film's overall impact. This collaboration adds to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

Global Release and Impact

Backed by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. It will be available in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its talented team and international reach, the film aims to redefine cinema and offer audiences something truly unexpected.

The filmmakers' ambition to create a 'Baahubali of Slums' speaks volumes about their vision for this project. Just as Mahishmati was depicted as a vast empire in Baahubali, this set will showcase endless slums instead of palaces. This unique approach highlights the enormity of the protagonist's journey from humble beginnings to power.

As anticipation builds for The Paradise's release, Srikanth Odela continues to rise in prominence within Indian cinema. With only a few films under his belt, he has already become a notable figure in the industry. The Paradise is expected to further elevate his status and solidify his reputation as a visionary director.

The combination of an expansive set design and captivating music promises an immersive cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. As fans eagerly await its release, The Paradise stands poised to make a lasting impact on Indian cinema.