The Paradise New Poster: Natural Star Nani Starring Drops New Poster, Announcing Release Date Of First Look

The Paradise has been one of the most anticipated films ever since it was announced. Audiences have been on the edge of their seats every time the makers drop an update. Helmed by one of the finest filmmakers, Srikanth Odela, the film stars Natural Star Nani in the lead. The Paradise is one of the most exciting films of 2026, marking the powerful reunion of Nani with his Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

Touted as Odela's most ambitious film yet, it stars Nani, who is now hailed as one of the biggest pan-India stars, having delivered back-to-back blockbusters and earned his place among the country's biggest cinematic icons. As the buzz around the film continues to soar, the makers have now unveiled a brand-new poster of The Paradise. Adding to the excitement, the makers have also teased that the first look release is scheduled for 8th August 2025.

The intriguing poster features a vertical rifle piercing through a cloudy sky, with a tiny figure of a man standing on its tip, as birds fly around, a visual that's as symbolic as it is striking. It had words written beside the rifle, "AND IT BEGINS TODAY".

The posters and the promise of a major announcement have heightened audience anticipation. Adding to the excitement, the original soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals by Anirudh and Arjun Chandy, delivers a gripping and immersive experience, setting the perfect tone and enhancing the film's overall cinematic impact.

Backed by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is directed by visionary Srikanth Odela with music by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander. Set for a grand release on March 26, 2026, it will launch in eight languages-Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its stellar team and global reach, the film promises to redefine cinema and deliver the truly unexpected.