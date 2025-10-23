The Raja Saab Release Date: Team Wishes Prabhas A Happy Birthday With New Poster, First Single Coming Soon

The Raja Saab Update: Telugu actor Prabhas, who turned 46 on October 23, is not only celebrating his birthday but also gearing up for a string of high-profile film releases. Fans of the actor are keeping a close watch on his upcoming projects, with anticipation building around the release of The Raja Saab.

The production team of The Raja Saab shared birthday greetings for Prabhas on social media, posting: "Team The Raja Saab wishes the man who turns cinema into a festival, #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday. Get ready for the grandest festive ride on January 9th, 2026. Stay tuned... First Single will light up the celebrations soon." Alongside the message, the team released a new poster for the film.

The Raja Saab is a Telugu romantic horror comedy written and directed by Maruthi. The film is produced by People Media Factory in collaboration with IVY Entertainment. The cast features Prabhas in the lead, with Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, making her Telugu debut, and Riddhi Kumar. Thaman S composed the music, while Karthik Palani handled cinematography, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao took care of editing. The film's trailer was released on September 29, giving audiences a first look at its storyline and visuals.

Prabhas' Upcoming Films

In addition to The Raja Saab, Prabhas' upcoming slate includes FAUZI, a project with director Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame. Mythri Movie Makers today shared the film's title poster on social media, describing it as "the bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history."

Another notable upcoming movie release for the actor is a remastered single-film version of the two Baahubali installments, set for worldwide release on October 31, 2025. Prabhas will also collaborate with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit, reportedly portraying a police officer, with filming expected to begin in early 2026.

Further ahead, Prabhas is expected to return as Deva in Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam and reprise his role as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, continuing his presence in large-scale, high-profile cinematic ventures.

With multiple projects lined up across genres ranging from action to romantic horror, Prabhas' next year is shaping up to be eventful for both the actor and his audience, who are eagerly awaiting his upcoming films.