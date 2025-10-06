The Raja Saab Team Jets Off to Europe For Grand Finale Song Shoot

Prabhas's much-awaited horror fantasy The RajaSaab, has entered its final leg of production. According to the latest reports, the film's team has flown to Europe to shoot two major song sequences, after which most of the filming will be wrapped up.

The film's creative producer SKN took to social media to share an update with fans, posting a picture alongside director Maruthi and writing, "Off to #Europe with darling Director saab @director_maruthi for #therajasaab."

After much anticipation, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of The RajaSaab, offering audiences a peek into its horror fantasy universe. It begins with Prabhas in a hypnotist's office, as the classic Bappi Lahiri-Usha Uthup track Koi Yahan Nache Nache plays in the background. From there, the narrative unfolds into a quirky blend of romance, comedy, and supernatural thrills-featuring spooky mansions, strange creatures, and offbeat moments.

The glimpse further showcases Sanjay Dutt in a mysterious role, introduced by Boman Irani as an "exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist." Prabhas, gearing up to face him, even drops a humorous Star Wars nod. The trailer closes on a darker note, revealing Prabhas in a striking older look as his own grandfather, alongside veteran actress Zarina Wahab, who plays his grandmother.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas in dual roles, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani, and is slated to hit theatres worldwide on 9th January 2025, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.