The Raja Saab Trailer Release Time Today: Where To Watch Online? Prabhas' Film To Have BIG TWIST

The Raja Saab trailer release timing: The buzz around Prabhas' upcoming film, The RajaSaab, has reached its peak. Cinephiles have been eagerly waiting for the movie ever since the first poster was unveiled. As the media went to Hyderabad for the promotional set visit, photos from the set created anticipation among the audience.

This Pan-India horror-fantasy drama is expected to create ripples at the box office due to the interesting concept. In June, the makers unveiled a teaser, which showcased Prabhas in a playful and lighthearted role. While this was in contrast with the film's supernatural themes, the teaser did its magic.

THE RAJA SAAB TRAILER RELEASE TIME: WHERE TO WATCH PRABHAS FILM TRAILER

The ardent followers of Prabhas are jumping with joy ever since the makers confirmed the release of The RajaSaab's trailer. The highly anticipated trailer video will release on September 29, 2025. Fans will first experience the trailer in theatres, ensuring it matches the film's grand scale. This trailer will reveal the official release date of the movie.

Wondering when and where to watch the trailer in India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US? The trailer will premiere at 6pm and will be available for streaming on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Is The Raja Saab A Pan-India Film? See Full Cast

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The RajaSaab promises to be a visual spectacle. It is a full-fledged PAN India film as it will be released in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The much-awaited movie combines the supernatural elements with quirky comedy and Prabhas' style.

The film boasts an impressive cast including Sanjay Dutt, Zareena Wahab, Nidhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani and Riddhi Kumar.

As September 29 approaches, excitement has reached its peak. The trailer of The RajaSaab is not just a preview; it's anticipated to be a cinematic event itself. This exclusive theatre showcase aims to enhance the viewing experience for audiences across India.

The industry experts believe that RajaSaab will set the cash registers jingling with its unique blend of genres and star power. Fans have already kick-started the countdown on social media.