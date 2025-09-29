The RajaSaab Trailer First Review: Glimpse Of Prabhas-Starrer Horror Fantasy To Release This Evening

The RajaSaab Trailer First Review: The wait for The RajaSaab trailer is almost over, with the makers confirming that the much-anticipated video will be unveiled today, September 29, at 6 PM. The upcoming Telugu horror fantasy film, led by Prabhas, is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory in association with IVY Entertainment. The film is slated for a global theatrical release on January 9, 2026, aligning with the Sankranti festival period.

Ahead of the trailer debut, excitement began to build on social media after a post from Umair Sandhu, who describes himself as a member of the Overseas Censor Board. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Sandhu described the trailer as "Paisa Vasool," adding that Prabhas is "back with a bang." While such early reactions remain unofficial, the remark has fueled curiosity among fans eager to see Prabhas in a genre-mixing role.

To announce the trailer release date and time, the makers unveiled a fresh poster yesterday featuring Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, hinting at the dynamic presence of both actors in the narrative. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan in her Telugu cinema debut, and Riddhi Kumar.

Prabhas' Genre-Blending Horror Fantasy Film

The story reportedly revolves around a young man determined to reclaim his ancestral property to overcome a financial crisis, providing a backdrop for the film's mix of romance, comedy, and supernatural elements.

Behind the scenes, The RajaSaab brings together an experienced crew. Music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, and editing is overseen by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The production design is managed by Rajeevan, while action sequences are choreographed by Ram Laxman and King Solomon. Visual effects are produced by Deccan Dreams under the supervision of Anil Kumar Upadyaula, with sound design by Sync Cinema and final mixing by T. Udaya Kumar at Sound Vibe Studios.

The teaser, released on June 21, 2025, offered a glimpse of the film's tone, leaving today's trailer to provide the first detailed look at Maruthi's vision. With just hours left before its release, the trailer is set to give audiences a clearer idea of what to expect from this blend of horror, fantasy, and comedy, keeping anticipation high as the clock ticks down to the evening launch.