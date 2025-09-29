The RajaSaab Trailer Out Now: Glimpse Into The Horror Fantasy World Of Prabhas Starrer Film - Watch Here

The RajaSaab Trailer Released: The trailer for The RajaSaab, a Telugu horror fantasy film starring Prabhas, was released today, September 29, at 6 PM. The film, written and directed by Maruthi, brings together a notable ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan in her Telugu debut, and Riddhi Kumar.

Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The RajaSaab is set to hit screens worldwide on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The film's music has been composed by Thaman S, while Karthik Palani handles cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is in charge of editing.

The storyline follows a young man who targets his ancestral property as a way to overcome a financial crisis. The narrative mixes elements of horror and fantasy, with supernatural and dramatic sequences.

Earlier this year, on June 16, 2025, the makers released a teaser that offered the first glimpse into the film's theme and tone. Today's trailer release provides a more detailed look at the plot, key characters, and the overall visual style of the movie. Check out the trailer below:

Key crew details of The RajaSaab

Alongside the cast, the crew includes TG Vishwa Prasad as producer, Ishan Saksena as co-producer, Rajeevan as production designer, and fight choreography by Ram Laxman and King Solomon. Praveen Kilaru serves as the VFX producer, with Anil Kumar Upadyaula supervising visual effects. Sound design is managed by Sync Cinema, while T. Udaya Kumar of Sound Vibe Studios handles sound mixing. Walls & Trends is responsible for marketing the film.

With a blend of established stars, technical talent, and a festive release window, The RajaSaab is set to draw attention across Telugu-speaking regions and beyond. The film marks a significant collaboration between Prabhas and director Maruthi, and it will be one of the early releases of the year aimed at the Sankranti audience.