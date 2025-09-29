The RajaSaab Trailer Out Now: Horror, Fantasy, and Prabhas’ Perfect Blend of Charm, Humor & Action

The much-awaited trailer of Rebel Star Prabhas' Pan-India spectacle The RajaSaab has finally been unveiled, sending fans into a frenzy across the country. Blending supernatural chills with laughter, drama, and heartfelt emotions, the trailer promises an entertainer mounted on a scale rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Touted as India's biggest horror fantasy drama, The RajaSaab raises the bar with its sheer scale and grandeur. The film boasts the largest horror set ever built in India, spread across acres and crafted with intricate detail to create an eerie, immersive world. Beyond its haunting spectacle, the film strikes an emotional chord, touching upon themes of love, family, and ancestral legacy-making it both larger-than-life and deeply relatable.

The trailer opens with Prabhas' character being controlled by Boman Irani's character through hypnosis, immediately creating an intense and mysterious atmosphere. It also showcases his romance with the three leading ladies, with Prabhas' witty, lively, and playful side making a strong comeback. Several light-hearted moments and perfectly timed comic sequences throughout the trailer balance the chills, making it both thrilling and fun. The suspense heightens in a flashback where an old woman worships Goddess Durga, praying for her grandson-Prabhas-followed by haunting visuals of the grand Haveli, chilling action, and a powerful soundtrack. Sanjay Dutt appears as a rugged, eerie figure, sending shivers across audiences. The trailer culminates with a reveal of Prabhas' double role as the undisputed king, leaving fans intrigued about the story and the many surprises that lie ahead.

The trailer also marks Prabhas' return to the big screens after delivering the massive blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,200 Cr), and fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar in a fresh avatar combining charm, heroism, and supernatural intrigue. In a bold move, the makers have released a 3-minute-plus trailer nearly three months before release, reflecting their confidence in the film's magnitude. The launch itself was celebrated with mass screenings across 105 theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where packed houses of fans cheered and whistled, turning the unveiling into a festive celebration. The trailer simultaneously went live on People Media Factory's digital platforms, extending the excitement to fans across the globe.

Director Maruthi on The RajaSaab trailer launch: "With The RajaSaab, we wanted to create a world that's grand, emotional, and entertaining in every sense. The trailer is just a glimpse of the scale and heart we've put into this film. Prabhas garu has brought unmatched energy and charm to the role, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen. Finishing the intro song recently was a special moment for me-whether you take it as a note of love for our darling superstar or the song's title, the emotion behind it is straight from the heart."

TG Vishwa Prasad, People Media Factory, on the film: "From building India's largest horror set to assembling a stellar cast led by Rebel Star Prabhas, our aim has always been to deliver an unforgettable Pan-India spectacle. The overwhelming response to the trailer, both online and in theatres, has strengthened our belief that the film will strike a chord with audiences everywhere. This is just the beginning of the celebration."

Starring Rebel Star Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, the film promises powerhouse performances in a supernatural setting. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, The RajaSaab will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. With music by Thaman S and visuals of unprecedented scale, the film blends fantasy, horror, humor, and emotions with Prabhas' unmatched charisma at its core.