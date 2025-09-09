The RajaSaab Trailer Release Date: New Buzz Mounts Around Prabhas' Film Trailer Launch Plans

The RajaSaab Trailer Release Buzz: The upcoming Telugu film The RajaSaab, featuring Prabhas in the lead, is creating anticipation as reports suggest a new trailer could soon be unveiled. The romantic horror comedy, directed by Maruthi and produced jointly by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, brings together an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan in her Telugu debut, and Riddhi Kumar.

Music for the project is composed by Thaman S, while Karthik Palani handled cinematography. Editing duties are handled by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The production also involves Rajeevan as the production designer, with fight choreography by Ram Laxman and King Solomon.

According to a report from 123telugu, the buzz is that the makers are considering releasing a new trailer alongside Kantara: Chapter 1 on October 2, 2025. If confirmed, this strategy could significantly expand the film's visibility, leveraging the wide reach of the Kantara prequel. An official confirmation from the production team is still awaited. However, reports indicate that this could be part of a calculated promotional campaign leading up to the theatrical release.

Prabhas-Led Horror Comedy To Release During Sankranti 2026

The RajaSaab is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The story centers on a young man who targets his ancestral property as a means to overcome financial difficulties, blending elements of romance, comedy, and supernatural intrigue.

In addition to the lead actors, the supporting cast features notable names such as Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, VTV Ganesh, Prabhas Sreenu, Yogi Babu, Saptagiri, Supreeth Reddy, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Jisshu Sengupta. The production has also involved Sync Cinema for sound design, Deccan Dreams for VFX, with visual supervision by Anil Kumar Upadyaula, and sound mixing by T. Udaya Kumar at Sound Vibe Studios. Creative production is credited to SKN, with marketing managed by Walls & Trends.

The buzz around the trailer has already generated discussion among fans, with many keen to see how the film balances its horror-comedy elements. The upcoming preview is expected to give audiences a more detailed glimpse at Prabhas' character and the film's blend of humor, romance, and suspense, setting the stage for the upcoming festive release.