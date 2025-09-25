The RajaSaab Trailer Release Date: Prabhas' Film Glimpse To Debut On Big Screens With THIS Movie?

The RajaSaab Trailer Release Date: The upcoming Telugu romantic horror-comedy The RajaSaab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is reportedly gearing up for its next promotional phase following the release of its teaser earlier this year. Directed and written by Maruthi, the film is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, with TG Vishwa Prasad as producer and Ishan Saksena as co-producer.

The RajaSaab features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, making her Telugu film debut, and Riddhi Kumar. The technical crew includes music composer Thaman S, cinematographer Karthik Palani, and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Rajeevan handles production design, while fight choreography is led by Ram Laxman and King Solomon. Visual effects are produced by Praveen Kilaru, with Deccan Dreams supervising VFX and Sync Cinema overseeing sound design. T. Udaya Kumar of Sound Vibe Studios is managing sound mixing, and the music will be released under T-Series.

The RajaSaab Blends Romance, Comedy & Supernatural

The film's teaser, released on June 21, 2025, introduced audiences to the premise, which revolves around a young man eyeing his ancestral property to overcome financial difficulties. The narrative blends elements of romance, comedy, and supernatural aspects, promising a mix of genres for viewers.

Recent updates indicate that the official trailer, with a runtime of approximately 3 minutes and 30 seconds, has been approved by the CBFC. Reports suggest that the trailer could be screened alongside Kantara Chapter 1 in theaters starting October 2. However, the makers have not confirmed this schedule, and an official announcement is awaited.

As The RajaSaab continues to build anticipation through its promotional content, the film's worldwide release is scheduled for January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. This timing is likely intended to capitalize on the holiday season audience in Telugu-speaking regions and across India.

With its combination of established stars and a genre mix of romance, comedy, and supernatural elements, the film is expected to attract attention in the lead-up to its release.