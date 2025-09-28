The RajaSaab Trailer Release Date & Time Announced: Prabhas Starrer Set To Give Fans The Much-Awaited Glimpse

The RajaSaab Trailer Release Details: The upcoming Telugu film The RajaSaab, starring Prabhas in the lead, is set to release its trailer, marking an important milestone in the film's pre-release promotions. Directed and written by Maruthi, the film is produced under the banners of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Alongside Prabhas, the cast features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, making her debut in Telugu cinema, and Riddhi Kumar.

The film falls under the romantic horror-comedy genre and revolves around a young man who attempts to claim his ancestral property as a way to overcome financial difficulties. With a mix of suspense, romance, and humor, The RajaSaab promises to offer audiences a blend of entertainment typical of Maruthi's style.

Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, while cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani. The film's editing is managed by veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Additionally, the production design is led by Rajeevan, with fight choreography by Ram Laxman and King Solomon. The VFX work is produced by Praveen Kilaru and executed by Deccan Dreams, with Anil Kumar Upadyaula overseeing visual supervision. Sound design is by Sync Cinema, and the mixing is handled by T. Udaya Kumar at Sound Vibe Studios. Marketing for the film has been undertaken by Walls & Trends, and the music will be released under the T-Series label.

The RajaSaab Trailer Release Date And Time

The teaser for The RajaSaab was released on June 21, 2025, giving audiences an initial glimpse of the film's tone and style. Earlier reports suggested that the trailer had been approved by the CBFC and was expected to be screened alongside Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres. However, the makers have now announced an official release date for the trailer via social media. The RajaSaab trailer will be out on SEP 29th, 6PM. Along with this announcement, a new poster featuring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt was shared, generating excitement among fans. The social media post teased the film's horror elements with the tagline, "The GATES of FEAR are opening... Enter if you dare."

The RajaSaab is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival, a period traditionally associated with big releases in Telugu cinema. As anticipation builds, the trailer is expected to provide the first substantial look at the film's narrative, characters, and visual style, setting the stage for the festive release.