The RajaSaab Trailer to Play Across 105 Theatres In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; Biggest Fan Screenings

The hype around the Pan-India horror-fantasy drama The RajaSaab, headlined by Rebel Star Prabhas, is soaring higher with each update. After the launch of the first glimpse and the teaser, fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer-and the wait is finally about to end. The much-anticipated trailer will be unveiled tomorrow.

To mark the occasion, the trailer will be showcased in mass screenings across 105 theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including major cities like Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Kurnool. Each theatre, with a seating capacity of around 600, is expected to be packed with fans, turning the launch into a grand festive celebration of Prabhas and his Pan-India spectacle. Alongside the theatrical unveilings, the trailer will also drop on People Media Factory's digital platforms, ensuring fans everywhere can join in the excitement.

Backed by People Media Factory and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, The RajaSaab is mounted on a massive scale and will release in five languages-Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. With music composed by Thaman S and the promise of breathtaking visuals, this entertainer blends supernatural chills, quirky comedy, and Prabhas' unmatched Rebel Star charisma like never before.

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles. TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad are bankrolling this magnum opus under the banner of People Media Factory.