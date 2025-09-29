The RajaSaab Trailer X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About The Glimpse Of Prabhas Starrer Film

The RajaSaab Trailer X Review: The trailer of The RajaSaab, a Telugu horror fantasy film led by Prabhas, premiered today, September 29, at 6 PM, sparking immediate discussion across social media platforms. The film, written and directed by Maruthi, pairs Prabhas with Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, who is making her Telugu debut, Zarina Wahab, and Riddhi Kumar. Check out the trailer below:

Produced by People Media Factory in association with IVY Entertainment, The RajaSaab is slated for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, aligning with the Sankranti festival season. The production team features several notable names: Thaman S composing the music, Karthik Palani handling cinematography, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao managing editing duties.

The story follows a young man who sets his sights on reclaiming his ancestral property in an effort to overcome financial difficulties. While the trailer refrains from giving away detailed plot points, it hints at a blend of supernatural elements and dramatic confrontations, reflecting the film's horror-fantasy genre.

Audience Reactions Surface After Trailer Launch

Shortly after the trailer's release, audience reactions began flooding X (formerly Twitter). Viewers are commenting on various aspects of the preview, including the film's eerie atmosphere, flashes of action, and glimpses of the principal characters. Some posts note the intriguing combination of horror and fantasy visuals, while others mention curiosity about how the narrative will balance suspense and drama. Users on X have shared the following reactions:

This surge of online activity follows the earlier release of a teaser on June 16, 2025, which offered only a brief introduction to the film's tone. The trailer now provides a clearer look at the film's world, and discussions on X suggest that anticipation for the January release is steadily building.

In addition to the cast, the crew includes TG Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad as producers, Ishan Saksena as co-producer, Rajeevan as production designer, and action choreography by Ram Laxman and King Solomon. VFX creative producer is Praveen Kilaru, and sound design is managed by Sync Cinema alongside sound mixing by T. Udaya Kumar of Sound Vibe Studios.

With its ensemble cast, technical team, and Sankranti release date, The RajaSaab is positioned as a key Telugu release for early 2026.