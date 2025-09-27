They Call Him OG 3 Days Box Office Collection Early Trends: Will Pawan Kalyan's Film Hit 120Cr Today?

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends: It's Saturday, and expectations are high for a boost in collections as the weekend audience turns up at theatres. After a strong opening and a massive jump on Day 2, They Call Him OG has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally, establishing itself as a commercial hit. Early trends for Day 3 indicate a steady rise in footfall, especially in mass circuits and key South Indian markets. If the momentum continues into the evening and night shows, the film could set a new benchmark for weekend collections. The big question now is, can They Call Him OG break records and enter the league of all-time highest weekend grossers?

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG has grossed Rs. 9.27 crore at the box office on Day 3 (1st Saturday) as of 5.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 112.77 crore as per today's early trends. Let us further wait for the day to end to see whether They Call Him OG will be able to hit 120 crore today or not.

Will They Call Him OG Hit 120 Cr Today?

They Call Him OG is just 8 crore away from hitting 120 crore today. Since They Call Him OG is seeing pretty decent footfall today, we expect that the movie will easily earn somewhere around 20 crore today. However, let us further wait for the day to end for the final report to arrive.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 18.75 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 9.27 Cr (as of 5.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 112.77 Cr (early trends)

According to Filmibeat, They Call Him OG has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 220 crore, making it one of the most expensive projects in Pawan Kalyan's career. The massive budget covers not only the production costs but also extensive spending on post-production, marketing, and promotional activities. With high-octane action sequences, a star-studded cast, and rich visuals, the makers aimed to deliver a pan-India blockbuster. Given the scale of investment, the film needs a strong box office run both domestically and overseas to recover its cost and achieve hit status. All eyes are now on its performance this weekend.