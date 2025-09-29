OG Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Pawan Kalyan's Film All Set To Hit 150Cr On 1st Monday

OG Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: They Call Him OG is setting new records with each passing day. The film has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark domestically, and fans are now wondering, could the Rs. 150 crore milestone be next? However, with Monday here, a significant drop in collections is expected, as is typical after a strong weekend. The film has already become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opening weekend grosser to date, earning a staggering Rs. 228 crore worldwide in just four days. Let's take a look at how much They Call Him OG has earned at the box office so far today.

OG Box Office Collection 1st Weekend

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG saw a rise of only 0.27% at the box office on Saturday, grossing Rs. 18.5 crore. On Sunday, no rise in the box office collection was witnessed, making the movie gross the same amount at the box office. Indeed, the total weekend box office collection of They Call Him OG stands at Rs. 37 crore.

OG Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates

As per the reports, They Call Him OG has grossed Rs. 4.41 crore at the box office as of 6.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 144.61 crore (as per early trends). It is speculated that They Call Him OG will be hitting the 150 crore mark by the end of the day. Let us further wait for the final report to arrive today.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 18.45 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 4.41 Cr (as of 6.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 144.61 Cr (early trends)

They Call Him OG Budget

They Call Him OG, the much-anticipated Telugu action crime drama starring Pawan Kalyan, stands among the most expensive films in recent Tollywood history. According to Filmibeat, the total production budget is estimated to be around Rs. 250 crore, covering everything from large-scale sets and high-octane action sequences to a star-studded cast and aggressive promotional campaigns. Such a major investment means the film needs to earn at least Rs. 230 to Rs. 250 crore across all versions to break even. The makers are banking on Pawan Kalyan's massive fan base to turn this high-stakes venture into a box office success.