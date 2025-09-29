Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

OG Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Pawan Kalyan's Film All Set To Hit 150Cr On 1st Monday

By
OG Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates

OG Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: They Call Him OG is setting new records with each passing day. The film has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark domestically, and fans are now wondering, could the Rs. 150 crore milestone be next? However, with Monday here, a significant drop in collections is expected, as is typical after a strong weekend. The film has already become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opening weekend grosser to date, earning a staggering Rs. 228 crore worldwide in just four days. Let's take a look at how much They Call Him OG has earned at the box office so far today.

Also Read
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Monday) Early Updates: Akshay's Film To Fall Short Of 100Cr Today
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Monday) Early Updates: Akshay's Film To Fall Short Of 100Cr Today

OG Box Office Collection 1st Weekend

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG saw a rise of only 0.27% at the box office on Saturday, grossing Rs. 18.5 crore. On Sunday, no rise in the box office collection was witnessed, making the movie gross the same amount at the box office. Indeed, the total weekend box office collection of They Call Him OG stands at Rs. 37 crore.

OG Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates

As per the reports, They Call Him OG has grossed Rs. 4.41 crore at the box office as of 6.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 144.61 crore (as per early trends). It is speculated that They Call Him OG will be hitting the 150 crore mark by the end of the day. Let us further wait for the final report to arrive today.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DVV Entertainment (@dvvmovies)

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr
Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr
Day 2- Rs. 18.45 Cr
Day 3- Rs. 18.5 Cr
Day 4- Rs. 18.5 Cr
Day 5- Rs. 4.41 Cr (as of 6.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 144.61 Cr (early trends)

They Call Him OG Budget

They Call Him OG, the much-anticipated Telugu action crime drama starring Pawan Kalyan, stands among the most expensive films in recent Tollywood history. According to Filmibeat, the total production budget is estimated to be around Rs. 250 crore, covering everything from large-scale sets and high-octane action sequences to a star-studded cast and aggressive promotional campaigns. Such a major investment means the film needs to earn at least Rs. 230 to Rs. 250 crore across all versions to break even. The makers are banking on Pawan Kalyan's massive fan base to turn this high-stakes venture into a box office success.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X